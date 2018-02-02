Man Caught Cheating Insists Lover Is Sex Doll

One man caught cheating red-handed went to extreme lengths to get back onto good terms with his girlfriend — by claiming the woman he was cheating with wasn’t really a woman at all.

Warning: The following video contains explicit language.

He got caught cheating and tried to say the girl was a sex doll. “I got the receipt” 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/cJbcqF9iQg — NC 👑 (@NCommentarys) January 23, 2018

In a viral video, a man told his girlfriend that the woman seductively dancing in front of him is a sex doll, not a human being.

The video starts with a woman taking video through a window of her boyfriend and another woman dancing seductively in front of him inside an apartment or house. The woman bursts through the door and asks what’s going on, but the other woman has suddenly frozen on the stairs.

Her boyfriend repeatedly shouts that she is a sex doll, even protruding a receipt to try and prove it.

“What the f— is going on here? Who the f— is this?” the woman yells in the profanity-laced video.

“It’s a f—ing sex doll! I got the f—ing receipt right here,” the man answers.

The woman filming remains unconvinced and repeatedly tries to push over the “sex doll,” who continues to remain still, and in another bizarre twist, says “Please don’t hurt me,” in a robotic voice.

When the “doll” switches poses, the boyfriend has an excuse ready: “It comes with reflexes.”

But it’s not long that the “doll” breaks character and begins to collect her things to make a dash for the door.

Even with the other woman making a hasty exit, the boyfriend insists she’s a doll. “It’s dysfunctional. There’s something wrong with it. I’ve got the receipt, I don’t know why the f— she’s walking by herself,” he said.

After the video went viral on social media, many commenters are calling it a hoax, fake news and even “bulls—.“

“It’s clearly a joke , they’ve done different cheating set ups before,” one person wrote.

“If this is real… BRA-VO!!!” another person wrote with laughing emojis.

“A* for effort!” someone else said.

“Brilliant,” one person wrote. “Worth a try.”

“Even though this be fake it’s still funny,” one person wrote, summing up most people’s reactions to the video.

Another person responded with a pretty poignant meme from The Office.