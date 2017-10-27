Man Admits Adding Bleach to Pregnant Girlfriend’s Water

A Pennsylvania man has confessed to attempting to kill his girlfriend’s unborn child by mixing her water with liquid bleach.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Theophilous Washington pleaded guilty to the homicide of an unborn child, according to a press release from the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, PEOPLE reports.

Washington, who is a former college student, was also charged with reckless endangerment and attempted homicide. When he is sentenced in a couple of months, both charges will be expunged.

He admitted in court on Tuesday of this week that he gave his then-girlfriend a bottle of water, which he knew contained bleach.

The woman drank it as she returned to her room on campus and shortly thereafter experienced a burning sensation in her throat. She later began vomiting uncontrollably.

She called 911 and Washington was taken in for questioning by the police.

At the time of his October 2016 arrest, Washington was a junior at Millersville University in Millersville, Pennsylvania.

A doctor examined both the woman, who was two months pregnant at the time of the incident, as well as the fetus. Neither suffered any long-term effects as a result of her drinking the bleach water. The child has since been born.

Craig Stedman, the Lancaster County District Attorney, spoke out about the charges against Washington at the time of his arrest last year.

“The charges are twisted and the intended result nothing short of horrifying,” Stedman said. “There is no greater call in law enforcement than to protect the most vulnerable among us, and there are none more vulnerable than the unborn.”

As of Thursday, Washington was still being held on $1 million bail. His legal representatives have not given a statement.