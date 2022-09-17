Man Arrested for NSFW Act While Standing in Line to See Queen Elizabeth's Casket

Honoring Queen Elizabeth II after her death at 96 years old is serious business in the U.K. at the moment. While the rest of the world is still moving, it would seem that everything in England has slowed as the memorial and funeral events continue.

Currently, the long queue to view the queen while she's lies-in-state at Westminster Abbey, with several interesting tidbits coming from those waiting. David Beckham made some headlines for his time in the line, while some of the guards around the queen's coffin fainted. But according to TMZ, one man got a bit too involved in the queue and forgot where he was before passing the time. At least you'd hope that was the case.

As many have said, the British will go down for their imperialistic past and for their ability to queue without fault. Some waited up to 12 hours to see the queen. According to TMZ, a 19-year-old decided to pass the time by engaging in unwanted sexual misconduct. He reportedly flashed two women while in line before being caught in the act after getting too close to one of the women.

The man then tried to escape by jumping into the River Thames, which did not go well either. Police soon fished him out of the river, and charged him with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of "breaching a sexual harm prevention order." On top of all of that, he also didn't get to see the queen. How long did he stand in line before making his poor decision?

Anyway, others have been arrested during the moment of mourning also. Earlier a man was arrested after heckling Prince Andrew during the queen's funeral procession, calling him a "sick old man." Another made it to see the queen at Westminster but ended up in police custody after appearing to rush the coffin.

"Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance," the police statement on the moment read. "He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody."

According to PEOPLE, the moment forced the live stream for the event was stopped for roughly 15 minutes, while bystanders were left perplexed by the incident. "We thought someone had fainted and then we heard someone shriek," a witness told The Sun. "Someone got up to the coffin, grabbed the flag and pulled it upwards. They picked up the bottom and wafted it, almost to see what was underneath. It happened so fast."