Man Admits to Beheading Wife as Kids Watched

A Texas man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison after he beheaded his wife in front of their children.

On Dec. 15, David Dauzat, 24, pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife, Natasha Dauzat, 21, accepting a plea deal after his wife’s family requested it to prevent the children from having to relive the incident, KWTX reports.

On Aug. 25, 2016, police responded to a call from David Dauzat’s brother who was concerned with the 24-year-old’s well-being. Officers went to the couples Bellmead, Texas home and spoke with the two.

“There was no indication from Natasha or David that either of them was in distress or in need of police intervention at that time. They both appeared calm and expressed their curiosity why the police were there,” police said.

About two hours later, police received another call from Dauzat’s brother, who claimed that David Dauzat had contacted him and told him that he had killed his girlfriend.

Upon returning to the residence, authorities discovered Dauzat with blood on his clothing. He had beheaded his girlfriend while their two children, ages 1 and 2, were present. He had then placed her head in the freezer.

Dauzat was sentenced to 52 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after he serves half the term.