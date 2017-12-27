Man Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Woman and Injecting Her With Meth

A West Virginia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a pregnant woman with a bat and injected her with methamphetamine.

Authorities in Charleston, West Virginia allege that 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers beat a struck a woman in the head, face, and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat, the New York Post reports. Stowers is also said to have unwillingly injected the woman, who is 37 weeks pregnant, with methamphetamine before fleeing the scene.

The unnamed woman suffered bruises, cuts, and severe pain as a result of the attack. She told police that Stowers “left her for dead.”

Police have not stated what Stowers’ motive may have been. He has since been charged with assault and his bail has been set at $10,000.