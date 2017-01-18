Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Video of Peta Murgatroyd ‘Stuck’ on the Floor

When queens get tired they sit down….wherever they can! @petamurgatroyd put up a good fight, but #babyChmerkovskiy always wins #FourMoreWeeks #InLoveWithThisChick A video posted by @maksimc on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:19pm PST

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will be welcoming their baby in just a couple weeks so the mom-to-be is resting up. And sometimes that means lounging wherever she can.

Her fianceé, who often shares pictures and videos giving a behind the scenes look at the couple’s life together, captured the sweet moment in his signature humorous manner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Read more: Why ‘DWTS’ Pros Maks and Peta Got Kicked Out of Lamaze Class

“After long day of meetings and other events, this is what happens,” Chmerkovskiy narrates in the video as he panned over his pregnant fiancee where she sat resting on the floor.

“I’m too big to get up,” Murgatroyd explained laughing and resting her head against the wall.

“No she’s not,” the father-to-be encouraged her.

We can’t blame her! Those heels would tire us out even on the best of days.

“When queens get tired they sit down….wherever they can!” he captioned the adorable video. “@petamurgatroyd put up a good fight, but #babyChmerkovskiy always wins #FourMoreWeeks #InLoveWithThisChick.”

This story first appeared on Womanista.

Featured image credit: Instagram