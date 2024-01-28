Major 2024 Xbox Game Will Be Free for GamePass Subscribers

There have been a number of Xbox Game Pass games announced recently, including some that will be released in February, but separate from those announcements, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have learned of another game coming in the near future.

The newly added game is Frostpunk 2, which isn't even available on any platform yet, so this will be another day-one Xbox Game Pass game for subscribers. The game doesn't have a release date just yet. According to Comicbook.com, it should be released by the first half of 2024, excluding any delays that might push it behind schedule.

In a new gameplay trailer for the game that was just released earlier this week, developer and publisher 11 Bit Studios reiterated the 2020 release window that was originally promised in the game's initial announcement, along with confirming the plans for the Xbox Game Pass release.

A PC version will first be released on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions coming at a later date. Those who enjoyed Frostpunk 2 will remember the game as an apocalyptic city builder where the fate of an icy city is in the hands of the players. Frostpunk 2 takes place 30 years after the first game, and the world is still as cold and frozen as it was in the first game.

"The game takes place 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard that has taken place in Frostpunk," 11 Bit Studios said in a preview. "Earth is still overwhelmed by the neverending frost and harsh, icy climate. You play as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where expansion and internal conflicts are an unavoidable reality.

"It's up to you to make decisions about your City's future and face their consequences. In Frostpunk 2 you can build your City on a new scale by creating entire districts with different purposes. Make sure that all parts of the City work well together as well as research technologies that will set the direction for your citizens' progress."

"Frostpunk 2 is still a game about the City and its society," said co-director and design director Jakub Stokalski. "But this time the inner turmoils, sparked by rising social differences, mean that players will be facing new kinds of threats that are beyond the bare survival from the first game.

"We still use that post-apocalyptic, frozen setup, to tell a meaningful story about human ambition, societies striving for their ideas, and the consequences of hard decisions which are not always respected by everyone. Because ultimately, what can end us is not nature itself – it's human nature." Frostpunk 2 is currently the No. 5 Steam game that people want the most, behind Hades 2, Manor Lords, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Black Myth: Wukong.