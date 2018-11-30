Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hits Anchorage, Alaska Triggering Tsunami Warning

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, triggering a terrifying tsunami warning.

According to The Washington Post, the 7.0 quake was accompanied by a 5.8 quake that shook buildings in the North American city and triggered tsunami warnings for residents in Kodiak, Alaska.

The tsunami warnings also affected southern areas of Alaska’s coastal region such as Cook’s Inlet and portions of the Kenai peninsula.

In recent developments, it was announced that the tsunami warning had been cancelled.

Many news outlets, as well as the National Weather Service, have since reported that officials have given an all-clear regarding the tsunami concerns.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker provided a statement on the earthquakes, tweeting out that he has declared a state of emergency.

“After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster & I have been in direct contact with the White House,” Gov. Walker stated. “Major General Laurie Hummel & I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe.”

“From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings,” he added.

“My family is praying for yours,” Gov. Walker’s statement concluded. “God bless Alaska.”

NBC News reported that Anchorage Police sent out a warning about “major infrastructure damage across” the city, following the earthquake.

This includes “many homes and buildings” that “are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don’t need to drive.”

At this time, it has not been reported if the earthquakes resulted in any deaths or serious injury.