Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ Performance Has Fans Sounding off Like Crazy

Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade had just about everyone rocking out to Tina Turner’s greatest hits as Broadway star Adrienne Warren embodied the legend herself in a live performance out of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which debuted on Nov. 7 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Not only did Warren’s vocals and dance moves hit the right spot with fans of the “Proud Mary” singer, the Tony Award nominee also had some doing a double-take with her resemblance to Turner herself.

“Who is that baby Tina Turner????” wrote one watcher. “She is AMAZING!!!! [Macy’s Parade].

@Macys Thanksgiving Parade– so the Tina Turner performance is making me wish I could dance in a fringe dress!! That’s it, I am breaking out the Tina Turner album today! Gonna boogie and put up Christmas decorations!🥰🎄💃 pic.twitter.com/I2UjC4JYn1 — Ruth Riha (@RuthRiha1) November 28, 2019

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical . . . now THAT’S what I’m talking about! #macysparade — Jonathan Ledger (@jledge82) November 28, 2019

“I really enjoyed the Tina Turner musical,” another happy viewer wrote. “The high energy & the songs… sublime. #MacysParade”

Another chimed in, “This Tina Turner Musical performance on [Macy’s Parade] is exactly what I needed to get me out of bed this morning!”

“This Tina Turner performance is everything!!!!!” a different fan gushed.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert earlier this month, Warren revealed her favorite Turner song to rock out on stage is “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” due to the emotional use in the musical. “It’s a Thunderdome of your mind. It’s a very special moment in our show, and I think we do a good job at making it make more sense [outside of the film],” she noted.

She added to Colbert that when she had the chance to meet with Turner and ask anything, she chose to ask more about her real everyday life, asking, “What do you eat?” and “How do you feel doing everyday tasks?”

Earlier at a workshop, Warren had performed for Turner, calling the experience terrifying: “I didn’t look at her for a very long time… until I sang ‘Proud Mary.’ That way if I didn’t go further with the project, I at least want to be able to tell my grandkids one day that this happened,” she explained, adding that when she finally did look up, Turner was dancing and lip syncing right along.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical continues at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where it opened Nov. 7.

