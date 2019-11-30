Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Spot Peculiar Window Dancer Behind Live Performances

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade had an interloper on its telecast that many viewers took notice of. As the parade moved through New York City, someone stood in a second-story window overhead, dancing hesitantly along with those down below. Twitter immediately formed a soft spot for the “window dancer.”

Videos of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade window dancer went viral this weekend, and it is not hard to see why. Many people felt they could related to the backlit figure standing over the parade, swaying slightly to the Black Eyed Peas and apparently not knowing they were being recorded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It looked like the dancer might be pausing in the middle of cleaning to take a peek at the parade. They were either wearing a blue glove or holding something blue in their right hand, perhaps wiping down the window from the inside. Even as they worked through their holiday, they were in good spirits, and the energy of the parade was clearly infectious.

Twitter users adopted the window dancer a new unofficial mascot, like so many viral figures before them. They wondered how far the meme would go before it fizzled out.

“Do they know they are now a famous meme like green shirt guy?” one person wondered.

“But why is he washing windows on a holiday?” asked another.

Many props to the backup dancer for the @bep in the window on #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/TUv80rLegf — Michael Beck (@mfrielbeck) November 28, 2019

“She’s got the best view,” a third person added.

This was just one of the viral moments to come out of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The telecast filled social media feeds with odd quirks as only a live TV event can, and many were thankful to have something so easy to bond with their families over. As the turkey and stuffing was passed around tables, many shared a laugh over the window dancer, Al Roker’s butter encounter and other highlights of the parade.

One fan-favorite moment was when a man dressed as a stick of butter interrupted Al Roker twice on-screen. The butter mascot was later identified as Donny Willis, according to a report by Variety, and he did not even realize he was cutting into Roker’s segment live.

Even I spotted him😂 The most impromptu and the cutest thing at the parade. — Ekta Bhagia (@EBhagia) November 28, 2019

“I had no idea that this was going to be a thing,” he said. “At all.”

Willis first bumped into Roker on the street, where the weatherman gave him a playful shove, saying: “I hate to butter you up, but you’ve got to move on.”

He then caught up with Roker again as the meteorologist was riding in the sidecar of a motorcycle.

“We’re buttering you up! Butter your turkey, butter your ham!” Willis shouted.

“And that’s why everybody loves clowns,” Roker said to the camera with a deadpan expression.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is over, but the memes have clearly just begun.