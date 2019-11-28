Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Confused About Matt Lauer’s Absence 2 Years After ‘Today Show’ Ousting

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers had a lot to say during the parade! It seems that not all users have gotten the 2-year-old memo on Matt Lauer‘s firing from NBC and Today as some took to social media wondering where the disgraced television personality was during the show. Lauer was fired from the morning news show after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

“I always look forward to this day every year to watch Matt Lauer and Katie Couric present the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade! Haven’t missed a parade in years,” one user wrote Thursday morning. This year the parade was hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

“Where’s Matt Lauer?” another user wondered during the show.

Lauer was fired in November 2017 after being accused of sexual harassment and assault. Former Today Show co-host Katie Couric recently opened about her years working with the disgraced on-air personality, saying he “ultimately turned out to be two very different people.”

“As you can imagine, I’ve thought a lot about this over the last two years because it has been, to use the phrase that many have used, a reckoning,” Couric told the audience at the Dress for Success Women Who Inspire breakfast in New York City earlier this month.

She added, “It’s been painful for me on many levels, especially when it comes to understanding what was going on with Matt, who I think ultimately turned out to be two very different people, in terms of my relationship with him versus some of the other things that were going on.”

Ronan Farrow alleged in his book Catch and Kill, released in October, that NBC News was aware of the allegations against Lauer. He also claimed Harvey Weinstein was aware of it as well and used the information as leverage to the organization from reporting on the allegations against him.

He also revealed the identity of one of the accusers, Brooke Nevils, who claimed Lauer raped her during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Al Roker was left almost speechless during a Today Show segment in October discussing the reveal of Nevils’ identity.

“It’s a — really, a sad, sad day,” Roker said. “I mean, [there are] some horrific allegations, claims and charges. Again, as you said, we really feel badly for Brooke Nevils. Our heart goes out to her, it took a lot of courage for her to do that. It’s just a sad, sad story.”