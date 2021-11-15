Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Reveals Brand New Baby Yoda and Pokemon Balloons

Macy’s has unveiled six new balloons ahead of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. On Saturday, the company posted the first look at the new Pokémon balloon, the Baby Yoda balloon and several others. Fans were ecstatic to see their favorite franchise rendered in helium, and many are looking forward to the parade’s comeback more than ever.

Macy’s new balloons include one of Pikachu and Eevee from Pokémon sitting in a Poké Ball-shaped sleigh, both wearing winter gear and broad smiles. It will make the journey through Manhattan alongside a balloon of Grogu – also known as Baby Yoda or simply “The Child” – From the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. This one was more straightforward, depicted as he is in the show with no additional holiday accessories. The third new balloon is Ada from Ada Twist, Scientist – a children’s book by Andrea Beaty which has been adapted into a Netflix original series.

We’re here at @CitiField for a special event! Let’s get up close & personal at #MacysParade Balloonfest as we give you a sneak peek at this year’s brand new balloons. pic.twitter.com/xnzj1sDg3a — Macy's (@Macys) November 13, 2021

A follow-up tweet by the Macy’s account included a new Ronald McDonald balloon where the fast-food mascot hovered face-down over the street with a great red heart in his hands. He was accompanied by a teddy bear in marching band attire and a balloon of a wintry horse, though Macy’s did not identify either of these characters.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going all out this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to abbreviate its celebration in 2020. Last year, the “parade” was essentially a stationary, televised show in the streets of New York City, with heavy restrictions on performances and no in-person audience allowed at all.

This year, the parade will be back to its pre-pandemic glory, with a long trek through Manhattan and a swarm of attendees to each side vying for a spot on the TV as cameras pass by. In addition to balloons and floats, there will be live performances ranging from time-honored traditions to new hits.

“For our 95th celebration, Macy’s has created a spectacle to remember featuring a dazzling array of high-flying balloons, animated floats and incredible performers. We can’t wait to help New York City and the nation kick off the holiday season with the return of this cherished tradition,” said the parade’s executive producer Will Cross in a statement published by ABC News earlier this month.

Classic balloons will be featured in the parade this year as well, including Astronaut Snoopy, the Pillsbury Doughboy, Papa Smurf and other beloved characters. The parade will air live starting at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 25 on NBC.