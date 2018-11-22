The Reason Why Singers Lip Sync During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

There is a reason why singers have to lip sync during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and John Legend is letting everyone know.

The iconic singer came out to defend himself and Rita Ora, after many viewers took issue with their use of the method during their performances’.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway,” Legend tweeted. “Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!”

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! //t.co/C2bGj63AF6 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

Legend later responded to a question about whether or not he actually sings while lip syncing, or if her just moves his mouth.

“I sang exactly as I would’ve if you could hear me. I figure that’s the only way to believably do it. But I’m not an expert in these matters,” he explained.

I sang exactly as I would’ve if you could hear me. I figure that’s the only way to believably do it. But I’m not an expert in these matters. //t.co/jBj37kOPwj — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

Ora also spoke out about the situation, as she was the one who incurred the majority of the internet’s wrath for missing her cue and then noticeably singing off-time from the track.

“Fun fact [John Legend,] thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been!,” she tweeeted. “When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! 🙂 X”

Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! 🙂 X //t.co/pO5hnnQgvg — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018

Many came out defend Ora after social media users ridiculed her for the performance, with actress Simona Milinyte being among the first.

“We all know that Rita Ora can sing! Don’t be so quick to judge! [I don’t know], but it’s possible that tv streaming was late or she was getting different playback or that the sound she was hearing in her headphone was different from what we heard,” she said, echoing the sentiments of many of Ora’s fans.