Lucy Hale Deleted All the Comments on Her Instagram Post After Her Followers Accused Her of Fat Shaming

You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy. A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Like many of us Sunday, Lucy Hale hopped onto Instagram to wish her dad a happy Father’s Day. “You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy,” she wrote in the caption of an older photo of her with her father. The post was adorable, but what occurred next was not.

The Pretty Little Liars star followed up her original caption by responding to a commenter and saying “ugh I was so fat” in the comments.

Commenting on her post has since been disabled, and all previous comments deleted, but not before her followers were quick to light her up for her words.

“I know you’ve got the right to say that, but just imagine what it’s like for your fans who are a little bit bigger or struggling with their body to hear that from their idol who’s obviously never been fat,” one person wrote. “You are certainly not fat in this photo, far from it,” another said. “As a role model for many young women I would hope that you would choose your words more carefully in the future. It is a dangerous thing for you to be able to influence so many young girls with such a flippant comment.”

(It was a rough weekend for social media this Father’s Day — the Internet wasn’t pleased with Jessica Simpson’s post, either.)

While it’s likely that Hale just wasn’t thinking — how many of us have made similar comments about ourselves? — commenters pointed out that as a role model to many young girls, that kind of talk can be particularly harmful.

It’s a lesson we all can learn from: It’s time to start being kinder to our bodies!

