Lori Vallow’s Ex Husband’s Autopsy Findings Reveal Shocking Cause of Death

The New York Daily News reports that the cause of death for Charles Vallow, the fourth husband of Lori Vallow’s has officially been ruled a homicide. Per an autopsy, Charles sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach. The autopsy was conducted by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report notes that one of the gunshots punctured Charles’ lung. Additionally, the medical examiner discovered bruises on the right side of Charles’ chest, as well as cuts on his left arm, right hand, and knees.

Alex Cox, Lori’s brother, initially claimed that he claimed he shot Charles in self-defense in 2019. At the time of the shooting, Charles and Lori began arguing over their son, JJ. Cox alleges that Charles lunged at him with a bat, inciting a fight between the two.

The police account notes that Charles was laying on the ground when Cox shot him a second time. Making matters worse, Cox reportedly took 43 minutes to call the police. He also never attempted life-saving measures. Charles’ death was initially ruled that he died of natural causes.

Lori has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Charles’ case. Ahead of his death, Charles filed for divorce from Lori. He alleged that Lori developed an abnormal obsession with “spiritual visions” and “near-death experiences.” Charles also alleged that Lori threatened to kill him “if he got in her way” during her mission as a God “to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020.” He also claimed that Lori had “an angel there to help her dispose of the body.” Charles withdrew the divorce petition a month after filing and was killed four months later.

Lori and her new husband Chad Daybell are now accused of murdering Lori’s children, JJ and Tylee. They are also suspected of having something to do with the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy.