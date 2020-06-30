Lori Vallow is facing two additional charges in connection with the disappearance and death of her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow. On Monday, Vallow was charged two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to East Idaho News. Vallow, who was arrested in February and is being held on a $1 million bond, was already facing two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order.

As the charges were filed after hours, information has not yet been posted on court websites. Additional information was expected to be given on Tuesday. The charges came just hours after Rexburg Police served a search warrant on Chad Daybell's Idaho property where Tylee and JJ's bodies were discovered on June 9. East Idaho News reported that officers arrived at the property at 1:15 p.m. and left at around 2:50 p.m. Although it is unclear what they were looking for, police were seen entering the home and exterior buildings on the property and were seen in the backyard with cameras. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood declined to comment on the warrant.

Vallow's additional charges and the Monday search warrant mark just the latest developments in the months-long confounding case, which was sparked following Tylee and JJ's September disappearances. Tylee had last been seen on Sept. 8 on a family trip to Yellowstone National Park and JJ at school in Idaho just a few days later, though neither of the children were reported missing until late November. The case sparked renewed interest in a series of deaths surrounding their disappearance and was wrought with unanswered questions after Vallow and Daybell fled to Hawaii, where they ended up marrying just weeks after the death of Daybell's ex-wife.

On June 9, Rexburg police officers, Fremont County deputies, and FBI agents executed a search warrant of Daybell's property, which led to the discovery of human remains that were later confirmed to be that of the two children. A probable cause affidavit recently made public showed that the search warrant suggested that the children's uncle, Alex Cox, had visited the property at least four times in September, with a Sept. 9 visit being highlighted as "significant," leading to the search of the property.

Daybell has since been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for early next month, and it is expected that he will plead not guilty. He is also being held on $1 million bond.