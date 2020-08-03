Lori Vallow: Detective Describes Finding Bodies of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow in Chad Daybell Preliminary Hearing

The detectives involved in the investigation of the murder of Lori Vallow's two children have revealed some grim details of the crime scene in question on Monday. According to East Idaho News, the details were spoken about during a preliminary court hearing.

Lt. Ron Ball testified that he was at the Idaho home of Vallow's husband Chad Daybell when the remains of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow were discovered. He went on to say that he accompanied the remains to the state lab in Boise with other officers for the autopsy. At the crime scene, the team discovered white plastic underneath the black plastic and the crown of a head was exposed, leading to the discovery of a small body tightly wrapped in black plastic covered in duct tape was then discovered. Daybell's property was also described as something of a "pet cemetery," which included bodies of at least one dog and one cat.

The team also discovered three large white rocks in a row while digging, which were removed revealing some wood paneling underneath as Det. Ray Hermosillo explained. The paneling was removed, he said he could smell the odor of a decomposing body, having been around deceased bodies on multiple occasions in his 19 years on the force. Hermosillo went on to say that he recognized a similar smell once the wood paneling was removed. In June, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood told CBS News that one of the sets of remains was concealed in a "particularly egregious" way.

Daybell himself had also predicted that the world would end on July 22, along with visions of earthquakes hitting the Wasatch Front in Idaho. Daybell was something of a celebrity in doomsday prepper circles, so much so that his obsession with the world's end was part of what drew Vallow into a romance with him. He'd even written extensively about the topic, and referenced the apocalyptic flick 2012 quite liberally.

Following the search on his property, Daybell was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence. Wood requested that he be held on a $1 million bail because he is being accused of hiding the children's remains, believing that Daybell is a flight risk. Vallow was arrested in February and has been charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation and is in jail on a $1 million bond since she's pleaded not guilty.