Jay-Z and Beyoncé have recently shattered the record for the most expensive home sold in California, spending $200 million on a concrete compound overlooking the ocean in Malibu, according to TMZ. The hip-hop power couple paid the most available for a home in the Golden State – by a long shot. It was owned by billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who bought the house right next door for $177 million in 2021. Regarding real estate, it's the second most expensive deal in the country, behind an apartment in NYC for $238 million. In 2003, art collector William Bell purchased the house for $14.5 million, and it became a modern minimalist masterpiece of concrete and glass crafted by the artist. To design the structure, he called on the Japanese architect Tadao Ando, a Pritzker Prize winner responsible for a number of impressive concrete buildings in Asia, Europe, and North America, according to Los Angeles Times.

Additionally, Ando is designing the Malibu house Kanye West bought, TMZ reported. The L-shaped mansion features concrete hallways and floor-to-ceiling windows, which open to balconies overlooking beaches and a swimming pool atop a cliff. One of the world's most prominent art collectors, William Bell, constructed the all-concrete house over almost 15 years. According to Morley Construction Co., the project's contractor, the mega-mansion spans nearly 40,000 square feet and requires 7,645 cubic yards of concrete. The house has no photos, as it never went on the market. Instead, it was offered at $295 million as a pocket listing, meaning only qualified buyers were shown the property.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's $88 million mansion headlines L.A.’s most expensive home sales of 2017 https://t.co/yR7SraJEai pic.twitter.com/agdRdgu9Xt — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 31, 2017

Los Angeles Times notes that the deal is historic, redefining the luxury market in Southern California, which is slowed down in light of the red-hot housing pandemic that has hit Southern California so far this year. It also marks another step forward for the affluent enclave of Paradise Cove, which has become known as one of the country's most precious stretches of land in recent years. The billionaire Public Storage heir Tamara Gustavson sold her Paradise Cove home last year for $127.5 million, and WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum paid 87 million dollars for his abode in 2021. In 2016, a tiny house there changed hands for $5.3 million. In 2017, Jay-Z and Beyoncé purchased a similar-looking Bel-Air mansion, which had six structures plus expansive patios and terraces, for $88 million. The deal was handled by Westside Estate Agency's Kurt Rappaport, according to TMZ.