Watch: Hurricane Irma Sucks Water Away From Bahamas Shorelines

Hurricane Irma is strong enough to completely change the shape of an ocean. Footage of a dry Bahamas shoreline hit the internet shortly after Irma swept through the Caribbean Islands.

One Twitter user shared an incredible video of the dry ocean on Saturday afternoon. “I am in disbelief right now…” she wrote. “This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!!”

This is being marked as one of the most extraordinary weather phenomena’s in history. The storm sucked the ocean dry near Long Island, Bahamas, as it continues to strengthen and touch ground in Florida.

Since the hurricane is so strong and its pressure is very low, it is sucking water from its surroundings and bringing it into the core of the storm.

Another Twitter user shared a photo a photo of the dry ocean floor. The photo doesn’t even look like a beach anymore, but instead completely dry land.

Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as its eye hits the Florida Keys.

The eyewall is currently lashing the lower Florida Keys as it prepares to continue along the western coast clipping Naples and Fort Myers before it hits Tampa.

In addition to the hurricane, tornadoes warnings were issued for many areas in southeast Florida. The storm has also already knocked out power for more than 500,000 people. The largest outage is over 533,000 for Miami-Dade County, and Palm Beach County has reported over 108,000 outages.