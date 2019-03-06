Twitter ‘Disgusted’ by Logan Paul’s Apology

Trending

YouTube Logan Paul caused a firestorm on social media after he uploaded and then deleted a video in which he and a group of friends walk through Aokigahara, a forest in Japan known as the “suicide forest” due to the number of suicides attempted and completed there. In the clip, Paul and the group come across what appears to be a dead body of a man hanging from a tree, and while the man’s face is blurred in the footage, his hands, clothes and bag are visible.

On Monday, Paul removed the video and posted an apology on Twitter, in which he wrote that he’s “never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before.” New York Magazine shares that the video was viewed 6.3 million times in 24 hours before Paul removed it.

After posting his apology, Paul was met with even more backlash, with many unimpressed by his words, including celebrities and other prominent YouTubers.

Many social media users called for YouTube to take action against Paul.

While others expressed their disbelief that anyone would support Paul after his actions.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @LoganPaul

