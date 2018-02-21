L.L. Bean Sued for Changing Lifetime Return Policy

L.L. Bean is being sued after the retailer changed its return policy, which was a 100% satisfaction guarantee that allowed customers to have their products repaired or replaced for life with no conditions.

The company changed the policy this month after explaining that some customers had been taking advantage of the generous allowance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In response, customer Victor Bondi filed a class action lawsuit Monday in in Illinois federal court against L.L. Bean, calling the retailer “deceptive” and reprimanding it for the perceived “breaking of its promises,” PEOPLE reports.

Bondi is seeking at least $5 million in damages or requesting an order that L.L. Bean honor its previous lifetime return policy.

Fashion law attorney Elizabeth Kurpis told Footwear News that Bondi may not have been aware of the full details in regards to the new policy.

“I’ve reviewed the complaint and the company’s statement, and it does seem that the suit was filed a bit prematurely in that the plaintiff may not have had all the details surrounding the updated policy,” she said. “Because the policy does not apply retroactively to purchases made prior to February 9, 2018, the claims in the complaint may not be entirely valid.”

L.L. Bean announced the change to its return policy in early February, writing on Facebook that a small number customers had been abusing the guarantee.

“Increasingly, a small, but growing number of customers has been interpreting our guarantee well beyond its original intent,” the announcement read. “Some view it as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products used over many years. Others seek refunds for products that have been purchased through third parties, such as at yard sales.”

“Based on these experiences, we have updated our policy. Customers will have one year after purchasing an item to return it, accompanied by proof of purchase. After one year, we will work with our customers to reach a fair solution if a product is defective in any way,” the statement added.

Photo Credit: Michael G McKinne / Shutterstock.com