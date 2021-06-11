Little Caesar's New Stuffed Crust Pizza Is Filled With More Than Just Cheese

✖

In case you needed more cheese and more pepperoni on your pizza, Little Caesar's has your back. The Pizza chain announced they were not only stuffing their crust with cheese, but they are adding pepperoni as well! Along with copious amounts of meat, there will also be a two-cheese blend that will guarantee the cheesiest of bites.

"This pizza is so cheesy and delicious, you just have ot turn your slice around to eat it crust-first," Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, said in a statement according to prnewswire.com. "It's the best way to really enjoy what has, until now, been the most underappreciated part of the pizza." On top of the delicious pizza pie will be a never-frozen mozzarella and muenster blend, topped with pepperonies. Customers can order via the app for just $10.

Little Caesar's headquarters resides in Detroit, Michigan and was founded by Mike and Marian IIitch in 1959 and was a family-owned restaurant until it turned into the $145 billion worldwide franchise that it is today. The pizza restaurant is currently the third largest pizza chain with at least one location in each state and abroad in 27 countries. The company has been named "Best Value in America" pizza for the last 14 years with no signs of slowing down.

Another traditional dish is being turned into something a little extra over at Disneyland. The magical place debuted a sandwich that is worth $100! Not only is the price large, but so is the meal itself. The "Quantum-sized Pym-ini" will be available at the Pym Test Kitchen and will be filled with salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread and toasted focaccia, served with marinara dipping sauce and an arugula salad on the side. While you may be thinking there's no way you could eat that by yourself, or even split between you and another person. Not to worry, they do offer the special in smaller portions, and it's important to note that the large portion is meant to feed eight people.

"Superheros don't normally open restaurants, but what they would do is use their technology to help the world," staff writer Jilliam Pagan said. "So that's the story of our Pym Test Kitchen. In our story, they are using their shrinking and growing technology to create new innovations in food science because, of course, you can feed more people if you can run a normal sized pretzel through this quantum tunnel machine, hit it with some Pym particles and make it grow to a giant size."