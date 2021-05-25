Disneyland Unveils Enormous $100 Sandwich

✖

Disneyland debuted a sandwich worth $100! Not only is it one of the most expensive sandwiches there is, its size may even too big for the Hulk. The massive sandwich will debut at their upcoming Avengers Campus and will be called the "Quantum-sized Pym-ini."

It will be available at the Pym Test Kitchen and will contain salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia, served with marinara dipping sauce and an arugula salad on the side according to Yahoo.com. Don't think you can eat all that in one sitting? Not to worry, the sandwich was actually not intended for just one person to indulge in; instead, it's designed to be shared between six to eight people. And if you don't have that many people in your group, you can still join in on the delicious fun with their miniature size, also their children's size, with the "Teeny Pym-ini" for a fraction of the original price at $10.

The large meal is inspired by the "Pym Particles" that are featured in the Ant-Man movies and used for size-altering. As Disneyland customers get an opportunity to try the larger-than-life sandwich, they can also learn th backstory behind the kitchen itself. "Superheros don't normally open restaurants, but what they would do is use their technology to help the world," staff writer Jillian Pagan said. "So that's the story of our Pym Test Kitchen. In our story, they are using their shrinking and growing technology to create new innovations in food science because, of course, you can feed more people if you can run a normal sized pretzel through this quantum tunnel machine, hit it with some Pym particles and make it grow to a giant size."

Pagan also gushed over the team that brings the food to life, giving more depth of the stories to their consumers. "Our food and beverage team has done an amazing job at extending that storytelling to the food, so you will be able to actually purchase a giant pretzel." While the "Quantum-sized Pym-ini" is full of meat, there are other options for the vegetarians, including the "Impossible Spoonful" which is a giant plant-based meatball that runs for $14, in addition to a "Caesar Salad and Colassal Crouton" for $12.50.

Now that there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, several of flocking to both Disneyland and Disney World. Some of the Kardashians sisters have been spending some time there including Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Jenner was there with her ex Travis Scott which also sparked rumors that they may be back together.