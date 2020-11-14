Lil Pump Reportedly Didn't Vote Despite Endorsing Donald Trump

✖

One day before the Nov. 3 election, rapper Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, appeared at a rally for President Donald Trump in Michigan in order to endorse the president. However, over a week after the election took place, Page Six reported that Lil Pump did not actually vote in the election. In fact, the publication reported that the "Drug Addicts" rapper is not and has never been registered to vote in his home state of Florida.

The Smoking Gun originally reported this news, citing Sunshine State voter rolls and a supervisor with the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in order to share that Lil Pump was not registered to vote in his home state. The 20-year-old rapper has actually never been registered to vote in Florida, a state that did end up going to Trump in the election. As of right now, it's unclear whether Lil Pump was simply not registered to vote in Florida or whether he was registered in another state and cast his ballot there. In the days leading up to the election, the rapper was especially vocal with his support for Trump. He even met the president and several members of the team when he attended a rally in Michigan, a critical battleground state that the president needed in order to win the presidency (the state ending up turning blue in 2020 and going to president-elect Joe Biden).

During the rally, the president introduced the rapper by saying, "Speaking of sound, music, and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp." He added, "Little Pump, come on up here." Lil Pump then said, “Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing.” Lil Pump ended his message by telling the audience, “And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!” Interestingly enough, the rapper also took part in a campaign video entitled, "Lil Pump on why he is voting for Donald Trump!" The video garnered over 500,000 views.

In the end, Trump's Democratic opponent, Biden, walked away victorious following the election, as outlets such as the Associated Press and CBS News projected that the former vice president would become the 46th President of the United States. Trump has yet to concede, as he has vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court and has already requested a recount in states such as Wisconsin, another state that turned blue in 2020 and went to Biden. Trump has also falsely claimed that he won the election and that there was widespread voter "fraud" (a claim that he made without any supporting evidence).