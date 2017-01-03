Lea Michele Kicks off 2017 by Posing Nude in Instagram Photo

Loving you so far 2017. ✌🏻 A photo posted by (@leamichele) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Lea Michele started off 2017 in her birthday suit!

In honor of the new year, the Scream Queens actress took to Instagram on Sunday with a nude photo to celebrate the holiday, PEOPLE reports.

Michele, 30, posed naked while sitting on a white wall with her face up to the sky. She was clever enough to use a leaf emoji to cover up her derriere.

“Loving you so far 2017,” she captioned the snap.

The former Glee star commemorated 2016 with a slideshow she shared with her followers on Instagram, “2016 was a great year full of many new adventures! Can’t wait to share all that’s to come in 2017! Wishing all of you a happy and healthy New Year!” she captioned the video.

Needless to say, Lea is at the top of our #bodygoals list this year!

