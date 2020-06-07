Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T is no fan of President Donald Trump and took time out of his busy Saturday to share a funny Photoshopped look at Trump in the White House bunker. The Secret Service took Trump to the bunker under the White House on May 29 as protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd became violent in Washington, D.C. Trump was reportedly unhappy with the coverage of the incident, and insisted he only went down there for an "inspection."

On Thursday, Ice -T shared a still from 1983's Scarface, except with Trump's face imposed on Al Pacino's body, with cocaine on Tony Montana's suit. "Inside the Bunker," Ice-T tweeted alongside the photo, which started circulating on social media after the bunker reports were published. Ice-T shared the image again on Saturday for the fans who missed it the first time.

Bring that Tweet Back! https://t.co/jS5gj6aLSH — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 7, 2020

A source told the Associated Press and the New York Times early Monday that the Secret Service abruptly decided to take Trump to the bunker under the executive mansion while protests became violent outside. There was a "rattled mood" inside the White House last weekend, as demonstrations took place in Lafayette Square and in major cities across the country. At first, the White House refused to comment on the situation, but Trump confirmed he went to the bunker Wednesday. Trump called the reports "false" before saying his trip to the bunker on May 20 was "more of an inspection."

The bunker report inspired Trump's critics to call him "bunker boy" on social media. It also reportedly played a role in Trump's staged photo-op on Monday evening, when he walked from the White House to St. John's Episcopal Church and held up a Bible for the cameras. Sources told CNN Trump was "upset" with the bunker reports, which led to the hastily-arranged scene that followed Trump's controversial speech on the Floyd protests. Trump's walk to the church happened moments after federal police used gas to clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square.

Ice-T has shown his support for the protesters all week, retweeting scenes of protesters and praising signs. Moments before he shared the Trump bunker tweet, he shared a protester's sign reading, "Racism is so American that when you protest it, people think you are protesting America." "Great sign!" Ice-T added.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. Former officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene were fired and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.