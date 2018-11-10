‘Last Man Standing’ Star Molly McCook Reacts to California Wildfires Evacuations

Last Man Standing star Molly McCook has her thoughts on those affected by the California Wildfires devastation.

The actress took to Twitter shortly after settling in for a live tweet of the latest episode of the Fox family comedy to share a message to all the people who were forced to leave their homes to escape the growing Woolsey fire.

“Many friends of mine have needed to evacuate to keep safe during this [Woolsey Fire]. My heart is with those of you affected and putting out hopeful thoughts that your homes, families and animals will stay safe. Don’t hesitate to reach out to friends for help. We love you,” she wrote on the tweet.

Many friends of mine have needed to evacuate to keep safe during this #WoolseyFire. My heart is with those of you affected and putting out hopeful thoughts that your homes, families, and animals will stay safe. Don’t hesitate to reach out to friends for help. We love you. — MOLLY✶McCOOK (@mollyjmccook) November 10, 2018

Fans of the series and the actress responded to her message, sharing their own prayers for the thousands of people who have had to evacuate in California due to the effects of three wildfires in the state currently raging on.

McCook, however, later said she would not miss live tweeting with Last Man Standing fans.

“With a heavy heart during all of this heaviness going on… I will be live tweeting [Last Man Standing] in 20 minutes. I hope laughter and entertainment can bring some joy to our audience,” she wrote on a separate tweet.

With a heavy heart during all of this heaviness going on… I will be live tweeting @LastManStanding in 20 minutes. I hope laughter and entertainment can bring some joy to our audience ♥️ — MOLLY✶McCOOK (@mollyjmccook) November 10, 2018

Hollywood stars have been among thousands of people evacuating from the Calabasas and Malibu areas to escape the wildfire, which reportedly burned down Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home.

The reality star said on Instagram she was safe and sound after the evacuation.

“We’re safe, at a safe house,” Jenner said in a video posted Friday evening. “Don’t know if the house made it or not. It’s still up in the air. So anyway, we’re safe and sound.”

Actress Alyssa Milano also shared her evacuation experience on social media, writing that her family and horses were safe and sound.

“Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern,” she wrote Friday. “To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.”

The Woolsey Fire is one of three major wildfires currently raging in California. Firefighters are working to contact the Hill Fire in Ventura County and the Camp Fire north of Sacramento, which left five people dead after destroying more than 1,000 structures in Paradise, California.