Las Vegas Teacher Threatens to ‘Poke A Lot of Holes in People’ in Chilling Text Messages

A Las Vegas teacher who was arrested this month had made threats to “poke a lot of holes in a lot of people” during a concert in the city, according to a police document.

Leslie McGourty was arrested May 16 after a friend reported to police that McGourty had threatened to kill herself and others during a text message conversation, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The conversation took place on May 15, according to documents, with McGourty writing that she hoped to start another #MeToo movement, “but this time in which women feel empowered enough to become serial killers.”

She was reportedly aiming her threats at a May 19 concert in downtown Las Vegas and romanticized “being remembered.”

“A perfect plan with my favorite song surrounded by a bunch of f—ed up misfits like I am,” she wrote in a message. “Imagine knowing exactly the moment that you’re going to die. I know exactly that your favorite song will be playing. By your favorite band. It’s just too perfect.”

The 48-year-old is a physics teacher at Bonanza High School, according to public employment records, and was arrested on school grounds. Metropolitan Police Department officers had originally gone to her home to make the arrest, but McGourty had already left for work.

“It was at that point we made the request for (Clark County School District police) to immediately take Leslie into custody and to be removed from the classroom,” investigators said in the report.

Police read excerpts from the text to McGourty and noted that they “did not get much of a reaction from her.” She admitted that she had planned to attend a downtown concert but that she “often has those types of conversations” with her friend, the report stated.

McGourty is currently out on bail and is scheduled to appear in court June 19. Upon her arrest, school district officials sad that she would be “assigned to home” upon her release. The teacher is facing a felony charge of making a threat to commit an act of terrorism.

Photo Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department