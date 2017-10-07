Family of Vegas Shooting Victim Files Lawsuit to Freeze Gunman’s Assets

The family of a man killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting is taking legal steps to ensure the tragedy’s victims get what they deserve.

John Phippen, 56, was one of the 58 people killed by domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock on Sunday in Las Vegas. His family has filed a motion to freeze Paddock’s assets to ensure they aren’t distributed to his heirs.

Paddock was said to be a high-stakes gamblers who earned at least $5 million in 2005, according to NBC.

“This is an action for the benefit of all the victims to preserve these assets,” the Phippens’ attorney, Richard Patterson, said.

The shooter’s brother, Eric Paddock, and girlfriend, Marilou Danley, are among those listed in lawsuit.

The family also plans to sue the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and MGM Resorts International for their alleged negligence surrounding the attack. They expect other victims’ families to join the lawsuit alongside them.

“We hope that this doesn’t happen again,” Phippen’s son Nathan said. “This is a terrible loss for not only our family, (but) the community and the world because we lost an amazing person.”