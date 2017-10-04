Sheriff Says Vegas Gunman May Have Been ‘Radicalized’

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s motive is still a mystery, but the domestic terrorist could have been “radicalized unbeknownst to us,” sheriff Joe Lombardo said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

As the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department works with the FBI to investigate the mass shooting from Mandalay Bay toward concertgoers attending Route 91 Harvest Festival, Lombardo said they are combing through evidence as quickly as possible while following appropriate procedures.

Though some criticize the authorities’ pace for examining camera footage found inside and outside Paddock’s hotel suite, they are following constitutional law and police practices in case “we have possible future prosecution.”

“You heard me say that we’re comfortable that we have the suspect in custody, but something more may come of that investigation and I want to understand the motivation [of Paddock] to prevent any future incidents,” Lombardo said. “This investigation is not ended with the demise of Mr. Paddock.”

In the event that someone other than Paddock was involved in the attack, he says investigators are giving criminal defense attorneys no reason to discredit their findings.

Lombardo said they are still investigating any ties Paddock may have had to others who could be involved, including violent terrorist groups.

“Did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us?” he continued, adding, “We want to identify that source.”

The sheriff said the way Paddock planned details of the slaughter was “troublesome,” citing the cameras set up around his hotel room, as well as the 23 weapons and “bump stock” devices discovered inside the room.

Lombardo said that an investigation of Paddock’s home in Mesquite turned up another 19 guns, along with thousands of rounds of ammo and what officers found to be explosives in his car.

As investigators continue, Lombardo says he is “absolutely” confident they will discover the shooter’s motivation for killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

