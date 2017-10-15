Here’s What Happened to the Vegas Shooting Security Guard After Vanishing Before Interview

The security who encountered domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock ahead of his attack has been the subject of a media frenzy since his account of the incident first surfaced. All of that fervor culminated in a planned award ceremony and following media interviews on Thursday.

However, the guard, Jesus Campos, suddenly left the site of the ceremony before it began, and his whereabouts were unknown.

Now, we know where Campos went after his sudden disappearance.

A union representative told media that Campos went to a quick care clinic on Thursday night after the missed event. The reason for the visit was unclear, and Campos’ actions since are not known.

The rep also did not reveal why Campos decided to miss out on the ceremony and scheduled interviews afterwards.

‘Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is,” said David Hickey, president of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America. “It’s highly unusual. I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let [media] know when we hear something.”

Campos encountered Paddock shortly before his devastating massacre began. Paddock shot him in the leg during the encounter, but he was able to help alert authorities to the shooter’s location.

The guard’s account is highly sought after by the public, being as police timelines have been called into question.