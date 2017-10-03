Video Shows Interior and View From Suite Gunman Used at Mandalay Bay

A video shot by a guest at the Mandalay Bay resort in January of 2016 shows the exact view that the suspected gunman had in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

Chilling video shot in 2016 shows the exact room and view the Las Vegas shooting suspect had during the rampage. https://t.co/21L0v0xLBV pic.twitter.com/75aNxLpx3n — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2017

In the video, the concert venue that was the target of the attack can be seen out the window. Country star Jason Aldean was performing this past Sunday night with 22,000 of his fans packed into the venue when the terrorist opened fire.

As the person holding the camera pans around the room, the footage gives a glimpse of how much of the surrounding area below that the shooter was capable of targeting.

The suspected terrorist has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Law enforcement officials have explained that he brought dozens of weapons to the Las Vegas hotel where he opened fire at concertgoers from his room on the 32nd floor.

Police have also raided his Mesquite, Nevada home, which is located about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. A total of 42 firearms were found in Paddock’s possession with 23 being at the hotel and another 19 at his house.

At this time, the authorities believe that Paddock acted alone in this heinous act.

“We believe Paddock is solely responsible for these heinous acts,” the officer said. “We are aware of the rumors outside of the media and on social media that there was more than one assailant. We have no information or evidence to support that theory or that rumor.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Clark County, Nevada has officially issued a state of emergency for its residents.

The proclamation, which was made by Yolanda King, states that the strain on “local public safety and first responder resources and left other parts of the community vulnerable,” and “potential threats exist to the health, life, safety, and welfare of persons and property.”