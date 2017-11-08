Vegas Gunman Pictured With Family in the Philippines a Week Before Attack

New photos of the gunman responsible for the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas this past Sunday night have surfaced on the internet.

The images, which can be seen at Daily Mail, show 64-year-old Stephen Paddock with his live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, in her home country of the Philippines and in a Reno nightclub.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one of the photos, Paddock can be seen smiling and laughing with Danley’s family during a trip to Manila that took place in 2013. The family was pictured while enjoying a traditional “Kamayan dinner” in which they ate fish, vegetables and rice with their hands.

The other pictures of Paddock and Danley show them at a nightclub in Reno and were taken in 2014. Danley worked for the hotels and casinos in Nevada and several of her co-workers can be seen in the pics.

The news surfaced on Wednesday that Paddock wired Danley $100,000 to an account in the Philippines. No word yet as to whether it was meant for Danley, her family or for another purpose.

Danley’s family members have also spoken out about her involvement with Paddock. Read what they had to say below.

Danley’s Family Speaks Out

Marilou’s former step-daughters and her ex-husband opened up about their shock at hearing that she was connected to Paddock. They explained that they were entirely unaware that Marilou and Danley were living together.

“Our family doesn’t know Stephen Paddock and has had no knowledge of Marilou’s relationship with Mr. Paddock,” one of Marilou’s former step-daughters, Dionne Waltrip, told 5 News.

“Marilou is our ex-stepmom. She is a good and gentle person and I know she has to be devastated by what happened,” Waltrip continued.

While Waltrip did not explain why her father and Marilou separated, she did reiterate that Marilou was a “good person.”

“We know nothing of this relationship ever. We have never heard of this man ever in our lives,” Waltrip said. “[Marilou] is kind. She’s very gentle. She’s very giving, she’s always happy. She’s just extremely nice and fun to be around. She’s not harmful. She’s not a bad person at all.”

Background Information on Danley

Danley is originally from the Philippines but she also holds Australian citizenship. She initially moved to the U.S. after the death of her first husband, which took place more than 20 years ago, according to her neighbors and friends.

The first record of Marilou in the US was in 1992. She reportedly lived in Memphis, Tennessee for 11 years in various houses there and also resided in Arizona for a brief stint.

For 22 years, Danley was married to Arkansas resident, Geary Danley. They separated in April 2013, which happens to be the same month that she was pictured with Paddock in Manila. In February of 2014, she and Danley divorced.

Records suggest that she moved to Nevada in 2003. Since January of this year, Danley was listed on the home that she lived in with Paddock.

While it remains unclear how Danley met Paddock, it’s possible that their mutual interest was in gambling.

Background Information on Paddock

Given that law enforcement officials have yet to establish a motive for Paddock’s mass shooting, his finances have been one of the major subjects of scrutiny.

Paddock was allegedly addicted to gambling and would spend nearly $10,000 a day on video game poker. According to Paddock’s brother, he made “millions” doing real estate deals.

CBS News reports that there have been a number of suspicious activity reports involving large cash transfers overseas that were flagged against Paddock. In fact, over 200 reports were filed by law enforcement officials about “suspicious activity” with his “currency transactions.”

Records show that Paddock moved to Mesquite, Nevada in June of 2016. Before then, he lived in Reno from 2012 to 2016 and was also listed at an address in Melbourne, Florida from 2013 to 2015.

Other reports have detailed the number of weapons that Paddock had at his disposal in his Mesquite home. Learn more here.