Maintenance Man Says Mandalay Security Guard Warned Him to Take Cover During Vegas Shooting

A maintenance worker at the Mandalay Bay Resort says he narrowly escaped with his life when a gunman opened fire in the hallway on the 32nd floor.

Stephen Schuck, the maintenance worker, credits a hotel security guard, Jesus Campos, with warning him about the gunman.

“My side, my story, I was on a higher floor when I was called to check out a fire exit door that would not open. So I came down to the 32nd floor from a different wing, and I was walking down and I didn’t hear anything,” Schuck told NBC News.

Schuck would soon come to learn that a gunman, identified by the police as Stephen Paddock, was shooting at concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

When Campos first approached the door, Paddock directed his fire towards the hallway. The shooter fired more than 200 bullets into the hall and nearby rooms at the beginning of his deadly rampage, which claimed the lives of 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

“Kept walking, I turned the corner from what we call the center court into the 100 hallway. I thought I saw someone poke their head out, but nothing set off my radar as unusual yet. It was silent at this time. And as I kept walking down the hallway, I was about a third of the way down the hallway and I started to hear shots go off. They were not in the hallway yet, and as soon as they stopped, I saw Jesus pop out,” he continued.

“[Jesus] popped out and he yelled at me to take cover. As soon as I started to go to a door to my left, the rounds started coming down the hallway. I could feel them pass right behind my head,” Schuck said.

“Something hit me in the back and I took cover. I tried to think how I could get to Jesus because I could see that he was shot in the leg. And I just told myself, wait for him, he’s going to have to stop shooting sometime. And it was kind of relentless, so I called over the radio what was going on,” he continued.

Initially, the police were under the impression that Campos was shot after Paddock opened fire on the concertgoers. The questions regarding the timeline have led the MGM resort to say that the police may not have an accurate account of the events that transpired. Learn more here.