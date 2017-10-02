There’s a 5-Hour Wait to Give Blood in Vegas After Long Line Forms

After Sunday night’s mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, volunteers are coming in droves to give blood. At the local blood banks in Las Vegas, such long lines are forming that there is more than a 5-hour wait to donate.

While country music star Jason Aldean performed at the music festival, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. At this time, 58 people have been pronounced dead and more than 515 others injured.

One of the most pressing needs was for blood donations. Judging by photos of the blood banks in Las Vegas, hundreds of civilians have answered the call.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took to Twitter on Monday morning to share how to help.

“If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara,” the tweet read.

The Las Vegas Police Department have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. He reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot before the police entered his room.

If you are looking for a loved one in the Las Vegas area, you can call 866-535-5654.