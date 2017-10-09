Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Marilou Danley Releases Statement Following Attack

The girlfriend of domestic terrorist, Stephen Paddock, is speaking out about the man she “loved,” releasing a statement revealing she was not aware “something horrible” was going to happen.

ABC News reports that Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter, Paddock, said in a statement released by her attorney that her late beau was a “kind, caring man.”

“I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him,” Danley’s statement read.

“He never said anything to me or took any that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning…”

Danley’s statement further adds that it “never occurred” to her “in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.”

It was almost two weeks ago that Paddock allegedly told Danley that he had found a “cheap ticket” for her to take to the Philippines, suggesting she visit home to see her family for the first time since 2014.

“Like all Filipinos abroad, I was excited to see family and friends,” Danley said in her statement.

While she was there, Danly reveals in her statement that Paddock had wired her money so she could buy a home for herself and family. ABC News reports that Paddock sent her tens of thousands of dollars overseas before the shooting.

“I was grateful, but worried,” Danley said, adding she thought the flight to the Philippines and the money was his way of breaking up with her.

Danley, who said she is a mother and grandmother, is cooperating with authorities in the investigation, but has requested privacy for her and her family. She adds that she will do “anything” she can “to help ease suffering” in her statement.

On Sunday, 64-year-old Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In addition to killing 59 people and injuring 500 more, Paddock took his own life during exchanged gunfire with authorities.

While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, police have said it was “obviously premeditated.”