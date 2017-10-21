New Footage Show Current Status of Las Vegas Shooter’s Room

New video has emerged from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino that shows the current security conditions surrounding the room used to carry out the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

TMZ sent a videographer over to the hotel to see what the 32nd floor was like.

As the footage above shows, visitors can’t even access the floor by elevator. The cameraman is seen repeatedly pressing the button for the floor, only for it to refuse to activate.

The neighboring floors are available to access.

The videographer is shown trying to get to the infamous floor by using the stairs, but there’s a security guard in the stairwell blocking the way.

The Las Vegas police department has reportedly finished their investigation of the suite domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock used to kill 58 people and injure more than 500 others.

It appears the hotel is blocking off the area to prevent sightseers with morbid curiosity see the suite. There also may be some legal proceedings that require the room not be tampered with.