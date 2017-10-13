Las Vegas Security Guard Disappears Before TV Interviews

The Mandalay Bay security guard shot in the leg by Stephen Paddock in the minutes leading up to the deadliest mass shooting in American history was set to talk to the press on Thursday night — but moments before he was scheduled to show, he disappeared.

Jesus Campo was scheduled for five TV interviews before he “canceled” and left the scene. As of early Friday morning, his whereabouts are unknown.

“We were in a room and we came out and he was gone,” Campos’ union president told reporters, according to ABC News’ Stephanie Wash.

Campos is represented by the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity wrote on Twitter that Campos had “canceled” his Thursday night Hannity appearance.

SPFPA President David L. Hickey says that the conflicting timelines of the mass shooting given by Las Vegas Police and MGM Resorts do not dispute the fact that Campos acted heroically in an effort to spare a maintenance worker’s life and work with police on taking down Paddock.

Thursday, Las Vegas police addressed the shifting change in timeline and warned that it could happen again as lawmakers work to fill in the blanks as to what happened on Sunday, Oct. 1.

For example, police said on Monday that Campos was wounded before the shooting began and not afterwards, which is what was initially reported. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo defended his department, insisting that investigators weren’t trying to hide anything.

“Nobody’s trying to be nefarious, nobody’s trying to hide anything, and what we want to do is draw the most accurate picture we can,” Lombardo told 8 Las Vegas Now Wednesday. “I’m telling you right now, today, that that timeline might change again.”

Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts cast its doubts on the new timeline of events on Tuesday.

This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts,” MGM Resorts spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday. “As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review. We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publically, [sic] and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

The new timeline of events put forth by police begins at 9:59 p.m., on Oct. 1, when Paddock shot at Campos and a maintenance worker, who was working on the stairwell. Paddock shot Campos in the leg. Six minutes later, at 10:05 p.m., Paddock started firing at the festival crowd from his 32nd-floor room. At 10:12 p.m., two police officers arrive on the floor below and heard gunfire. Three minutes later at 10:15 p.m., Paddock stops firing.

But on Thursday, MGM Resorts issued a statement to “correct some of the information that has been reported.”

“We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio,” the statement said. “Metro officers were together with armed Mandalay Bay security officers in the building when Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. These Metro officers and armed Mandalay Bay security officers immediately responded to the 32nd floor.”

Almost two weeks after the attack, police have yet to disclose a motive for Paddock’s mass shooting that left 58 dead and hundreds others injured.