Man With Gun Spotted at Las Vegas Mall, No Shots Fired

Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to multiple calls of a potential active shooter at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday with dozens of officers.

However reports from social media claiming that there was an active shooting turned out to be false as no shots were reportedly fired.

The police’s twitter account released an initial statement on the incident at 8:23 p.m. local time.

“Officers are investigating a person with a gun call at the Boulevard Mall. No shots confirmed. No injuries reported. Maryland Pkwy from Desert Inn to Twain is closed. Please avoid the area,” the tweet read.

LVMPD Deputy Chief Chris Jones held a press conference less than an hour after that initial tweet.

“This evening just before 7 p.m., there were several calls that came into our dispatch center reporting an individual armed with a rifle inside the Boulevard Mall,” Jones said. “Obviously multiple units responded as well as Clark County Fire Department, Medic West and AMR, we take these very seriously. We obtained video of an individual who we believe was armed with a long gun.”

Jones said the officers have swept the mall multiple times for the man with the long gun, yet have been unable to locate him.

“That individual has not been located yet, we have done three systematic searches of this entire mall, which is very large,” Jones said. “It has taken us a while as you can imagine. So far we have not located the suspect.”

Jones also confirmed there were no shots fired and no citizens injured as a result of the armed man.

“We do not know what the individual’s intent was coming into the mall with that rifle, but that investigation will continue into the night. And hopefully we will locate this individual.”

Following his statement Jones reported that the mall had been completely evacuated of all shoppers and gave a description of the person.

“The individual can be described as a male who was fully-clothed and wearing a mask.”