Larry Nassar Sentenced to an Additional 40 to 125 Years in Prison

Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, was sentenced to an addition 40-125 years in prison on Monday, less than two weeks after Judge Rosemarie Aquilina “signed his death warrant” with a separate sentence of 40-175 years.

This latest sentence comes from charges of criminal sexual conduct he committed at Twistars USA Gymnastics Club in Lansing, Michigan. This case is completely separate from the one brought against him by Team USA Gymnastics — which earned him 40-175 years in prison — and the charges of possession of child pornography — for which he got a minimum of 60 years behind bars.

All told, he’s facing a minimum of 100 years of incarceration after Monday’s hearing. His third sentence was handed down by Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham, who made a lengthy statement on Nassar’s crimes and her decision on how to punish him.

“The trial court’s objective in sentencing a defendant is for me to tailor a penalty that is appropriate to the seriousness of the offense and the criminal history of the offender,” she began. “The framework of an appropriate sentence consists of four basic considerations: the likelihood or potential that the offender could be reformed, the need to protect society, the penalty and consequence appropriate to the offender’s conduct, and the goal of deterring others from similar conduct.”

Cunningham went over all of these factors, explaining her conclusion that Nassar couldn’t be rehabilitated.

“I am not convinced that you truly understand that what you did was wrong, and the devastating impact that you have had on the victims, their families and friends. Clearly, you are in denial. You don’t get it, and I do not believe there is a likelihood that you could be reformed,” she said.

In the end, Judge Cunningham took the time to thank the victims and their families for sacrificing more of their time and energy to come to court and help get Nassar convicted. In her view, this is a form of public service.

“Ladies and gentlemen: this now ends the criminal legal proceedings involving Larry Nassar,” she said. “I realize that it does not end the emotional physical suffering he has caused. I am in awe of each of you, and I appreciate your efforts to provide me with your statements, flying in from Europe, all over the country, submitting videos, taking time off work, missing classes. You basically put your lives on hold. You will always be in my thoughts and prayers. That is all.”

