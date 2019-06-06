Lara Trump Reveals Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Presidential Family at US Ambassador’s Residence

Lara Trump gave the American people a rare look behind the scenes of the presidential visit to the United Kingdom on Instagram this week.

The Trump family is a relatively insular group, especially since Donald Trump became president. Their Instagram presence tends to stay pretty personal, but this week Eric Trump’s wife, Lara showed her followers what it is like on an international state visit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lara Trump posted some photos of the family and friends in and out of their official capacity on the trip. One picture showed Ivanka Trump, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and his wife, actress Louise Linton, at a dinner at the Winfield House. All three wore their best formal clothes, with Mnuchin in a black tuxedo and Trump and Linton in luxurious gowns.

Later, Lara posted another shot from the same night with herself, Eric, Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr. all standing together on a patio. She also filled her Instagram Story with shots from the extravagant evening, including selfies with Tiffany.

The two women seemed particularly close judging by the photos, and the siblings in general appeared to be having fun together. In one post, Ivanka Trump referred to them as a “crew,” and they wore smiles at the high class dinner table.

Lara and Eric Trump married at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. They had a son named Eric “Luke” Trump on Sept. 12, 2017. The two have been together since 2008 and married in 2014.

Back in April, Lara announced that she was pregnant once again. She announced on Twitter that the president would soon have another grandchild, likely two years younger than her son Luke.

“Baby number two coming this August!!” she wrote. “All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!”

Lara works as a senior adviser on President Trump’s re-election campaign. While she is not the most visible member of the Trump family, she has sparked controversy before for her political statements and her support for the Trump administration. During the extremely long government shutdown earlier this year, she gave a TV interview where she commented on the federal workers going without pay.

“It’s not fair to you and we all get that, but this is so much bigger than any one person,” she said, according to PEOPLE.

However the public feels about her, Lara will not be able to go on another state visit anytime soon. She is expecting her second child in August of this year.