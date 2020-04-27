Land O'Lakes Removing Native American Mascot From Packaging Sparks Strange Outrage Online

Land O'Lakes butter removed their 100-year-old Native American mascot from their brand earlier in April. The move was an attempt to change their public perception and get at the core of what their business represents. It will be replaced by the phrase, "farmer-owned" and will feature different items depending on the type of product being sold.

"Since 1921’ and ‘Proud to be Farmer-Owned: As a farmer-owned co-op, we stand together to bring you the very best in dairy," the new tagline will read on all of the Land O'Lakes products for sale at your local grocery stores. While the change should make sense to many given the hindsight provided by history books and awareness spread by advocacy groups for Native American tribes.

Still, this hasn't stopped some members of the public from getting quite upset over the company's decision to change the logo. One specific tweet got a lot of people talking this week, both positively and negatively.

"Land O Lakes can kiss this butter buyer’s a—. My family has been a Land O Lakes family since I can remember. No more. I’m fine with store brand from here on out," a fiery tweet read making the rounds over the weekend. "Your virtue signaling lost you some good customers who were always willing to pay more for your product."

Thousands of native women have gone missing but the only one some white Americans care about is the one on the Land-O-Lakes package. pic.twitter.com/IvjPaRnI6u — Dr Strange PhD🔬😺🐾🌊 (@CeeEyes) April 26, 2020

She was far from alone on the subject but the tweet did draw out many detractors too, some humorously and some shocked it came to this point.

