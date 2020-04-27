Land O'Lakes Removing Native American Mascot From Packaging Sparks Strange Outrage Online
Land O'Lakes butter removed their 100-year-old Native American mascot from their brand earlier in April. The move was an attempt to change their public perception and get at the core of what their business represents. It will be replaced by the phrase, "farmer-owned" and will feature different items depending on the type of product being sold.
"Since 1921’ and ‘Proud to be Farmer-Owned: As a farmer-owned co-op, we stand together to bring you the very best in dairy," the new tagline will read on all of the Land O'Lakes products for sale at your local grocery stores. While the change should make sense to many given the hindsight provided by history books and awareness spread by advocacy groups for Native American tribes.
Still, this hasn't stopped some members of the public from getting quite upset over the company's decision to change the logo. One specific tweet got a lot of people talking this week, both positively and negatively.
"Land O Lakes can kiss this butter buyer’s a—. My family has been a Land O Lakes family since I can remember. No more. I’m fine with store brand from here on out," a fiery tweet read making the rounds over the weekend. "Your virtue signaling lost you some good customers who were always willing to pay more for your product."
Thousands of native women have gone missing but the only one some white Americans care about is the one on the Land-O-Lakes package. pic.twitter.com/IvjPaRnI6u— Dr Strange PhD🔬😺🐾🌊 (@CeeEyes) April 26, 2020
She was far from alone on the subject but the tweet did draw out many detractors too, some humorously and some shocked it came to this point.
Scroll down to see some of the fiery and humorous reactions that have spiraled out from Land O'Lakes' decision.
Americans saying shit like ‘my family has always been a land o lakes family’ is so fucking funny lmao pic.twitter.com/dbA4tuEeqq— lucy valentine (@LucyXIV) April 25, 2020
“Land O Lakes Can Kiss This Butter Buyer’s Ass” Is Objectively The Funniest Sentence Ever Written pic.twitter.com/JcYUXVY4wM— David (@yoonedy) April 26, 2020
So what kind of markup can I expect on these out-of-print collector's items?#landolakes pic.twitter.com/ILnyZFJrHp— Evan Berman (@Scapes) April 27, 2020
There i fixed it #landolakes pic.twitter.com/kFVdKPbgo2— Hyams Ketchup (@khyamsartist) April 26, 2020
Twitter be all a buzz ‘bout new butter box, but I own their vintage serving tray #LandOlakes pic.twitter.com/WWF9JkHMK2— Laura Flicker (@LastOutLightOff) April 26, 2020
Next time I buy butter, I will buy Land O Lakes to show that I appreciate their company trying to do better. The opposite of a boycott. What do we call that? (Girlcott is too on the nose. Calling for ALTs.)— 🗽 Caissie “Pretty Scared, You?” St.Onge (@Caissie) April 26, 2020
I see the Left found a way to be offended at Land O Lakes butter.
I guess we’ll just erase that part of history where Native Americans were the first to bring farming and agriculture to this country.https://t.co/lElYer7eZK— Mindy Robinson for Congress NV03 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) April 26, 2020
Wait, wait, wait. They're mad because Land-O-Lakes removed the native american woman from the label and now just shows a land-o-lakes? pic.twitter.com/bxIa8dLJv2— Gayton Gomez (@gpgomez) April 26, 2020
land o lakes is easily the funniest of the outrages. not some beloved mascot. no merchandising. no religion angle. doen’t change the product at all. the native american woman was a drawing on a package of butter. just right wingers angry over something completely inconsequential.— Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 26, 2020
Since the Land ‘O Lakes squaw has been deemed racist and removed from their packaging after over 100 years, is this a suitable replacement for their rebranding or no? pic.twitter.com/7hLOpWWrud— Coglione (@Vincito51620429) April 25, 2020
I have a half-full 4 pack of land-o-lakes before the design change and now I'm wondering if I can sell it to some insane MAGA dipshit for $100 or something— personal essay about giving my butler COVID19 (@Boringstein) April 26, 2020