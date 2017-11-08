Here are the Call Records Between Scott Peterson and Amber Frey

Nearly 15 years after the murder of Laci Peterson, new details are still coming to light about the crime that garnered national attention.

At the time of her disappearance, Laci’s husband, Scott Peterson, was involved in an affair with a woman named Amber Frey. When Frey learned that Scott was possibly linked to his wife’s murder, and the murder of his unborn son as Laci was 8-months pregnant, she agreed to aid the police in the investigation.

Frey, then a 27-year-old massage therapist and single mother, was a primary witness for the prosecution during Scott’s trial. The jurors learned through wiretapped phone conversations she recorded with Scott that he lied about being married to Laci in order to date Frey.

Most recently, Frey opened up about the case and the infamous telephone calls she shared with Scott. Even though she was fearful about recording their conversations, Frey was willing to take the risk in order to expose her lover and help the police.

“Seeing this woman, knowing she’s missing [and] she’s pregnant,” Frey said during an interview for 20/20. “Being a mother … at that point, it wasn’t about me. It was about finding this woman.”

Frey met Scott through a mutual friend on Nov. 20, 2002. At the time, he was a 30-year-old fertilizer salesman and had told her that he was single.

“He was good looking, he was nice, he was funny and attentive to me,” Frey said. “All the things any woman would want.”

However, Frey would soon come to learn that there was more to Scott than met the eye.

When Amber Frey Learned About Scott

It wasn’t until a friend showed her an article on Laci’s disappearance that Frey learned Scott was married she says. In the article, it described Scott’s truck and occupation.

The story was enough to convince Frey that the man detailed in the story was her lover, Scott. She then immediately dialed the number for the Modesto Police Department hotline, ABC News reports.

“I was in shock,” Frey said. “I was crying, I have no idea how long. I was just trembling and I was like, ‘It is him.’”

The next day, Frey was able to get in touch with Detective Albert Brocchini. She then met with him and Detective John Bueler in person. The law enforcement agents then asked if she would be willing to wear a wire to tape her conversations with Scott.

“As soon as we got it hooked up and discussed how it would work, he called,” Frey said. “I was shaking tremendously. Sweating, just a mess … trying to catch my breath, and [the police] were in disbelief like, ‘I can’t believe this guy just called her.’”

Frey’s New Year’s Eve Phone Call with Scott

For nearly two months, Frey recorded her phone calls with Scott. In one particular instance, Scott called her at the same time that Laci’s loved ones were gathered for a candlelight vigil in her honor.

During the conversation, Scott told Frey that he was celebrating New Year’s Eve in Paris on a business trip.

FREY: Are you having a good time?

PETERSON: Amber? Hey, Happy New Year’s.

FREY: Happy New Year.

PETERSON: I wanted to call you.

FREY: Thank you.

Peterson: Amber, are you there?

FREY: I’m here.

PETERSON: Amber?

FREY: I wish you could hear me.

PETERSON: I’m, on the uh … I think that you’re there. I’m uh … near the Eiffel Tower and the New Year’s celebration is unreal. The crowd is huge.

FREY: The crowd’s huge?

PETERSON: Amber?

FREY: Yeah, I’m here.

PETERSON: Amber, if you’re there I can’t hear you right now, but I’ll call you on your New Year’s.

Scott Comes Clean, Reveals Laci’s Disappearance

On January 6, 2003, Scott admitted that he’s been lying to her about traveling to Europe. He also confessed to being a married man.

PETERSON: The girl I’m married to, her name is Laci.

FREY: Uh-hum.

PETERSON: For the past two weeks, I’ve been in Modesto with her family and mine searching for her.

FREY: Okay.

PETERSON She just disappeared and no one knows …

FREY: Okay, now.

PETERSON: where she’s been.

FREY: Scott?

PETERSON: And I, I can’t tell you more because I, I need you to be protected from the media, and [your daughter].

FREY: Okay.

PETERSON: Okay, they are amazing.

FREY: Scott, are you … are you listening?

PETERSON: I am.

FREY: You came to me earlier in December and told me that you lost your wife. What was that about?

PETERSON: She … she’s alive.

In the same phone call 15 minutes later, Scott said that he told Frey on Dec. 9, 2002 – 15 days before Laci went missing – that he had lost his wife. He then talked about how he was going to be spending his first holiday without Laci.

FREY: Yeah, and I deserve to understand an explanation of why you told me you lost your wife and this was the first holidays you’d spend without her? That was December 9th you told me this, and now all of a sudden your wife’s missing? Are you kidding me? Did you hear me?

PETERSON: I did. I, I don’t know what to say to you. I …

FREY: I think an explanation would uh … be a start.

PETERSON: I know you deserve an explanation.

FREY: Yes, I do. I do.

PETERSON: And I want to give you one.

FREY: I’m listening.

PETERSON: I, I can’t now. I mean, you don’t understand.

Scott and Frey Speak One Day After Press Conference

Frey revealed to the public on January 24, 2003, how she was romantically involved with Scott.

“Scott told me he was not married,” Frey said. “We did have a romantic relationship. I’m very sorry for Laci’s family and the pain this has caused them.”

The day after the press conference, Scott called Frey.

PETERSON: Um, just, I was called you last night just to um, well, I wanted to say how brave you are and I’m really glad that you, that you did that.

FREY: It wasn’t a matter of choice.

PETERSON: What’s that?

FREY: It really wasn’t a matter of choice. I was, uh, they were staked out at my work all day.

PETERSON: I know, but still it’s incredibly brave. It just shows what amazing character you have.

Scott then revealed that he planned to speak to the press himself.

PETERSON: Ok, now I need to know from you, um, I am going to, um, speak to the press this coming week.

FREY: When?

PETERSON: During this coming week.

FREY: Do you have a date?

PETERSON: Um, well, I’m debating on when it should be done.

FREY: Okay.

PETERSON: Because Tuesday is, um, the State of the Union Address.

FREY: Okay.

PETERSON: So that will take up, you know, a lot of time.

FREY: I know it will.

PETERSON: And, um, and I want maximum coverage obviously. Uh, so it will probably be, um, with “Good Morning America.”

The Final Conversations

The phone conversations with Scott lasted until Feb. 19, 2003. The audio was played before the jury during Scott’s double murder trial that began in 2004.

During her 20/20 interview, Frey explained that the thought that Scott could appeal was frightening to her at first.

“If there’s a point … that they need me to testify again, or whatever else, then I’d be available to do so,” she said. “But I don’t spend my time worrying about things that aren’t really real right now.”

