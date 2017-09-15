Laci Peterson’s Mother Talks Daughter’s Death and Her Thoughts on Scott Peterson

In 2002, Laci Peterson and her unborn son, Conner, were murdered. Laci’s husband, Scott Peterson, was convicted of the crime in 2004 and is currently on death row. The case is now getting new attention due to the A&E series The Murder of Laci Peterson, examining the aftermath of Laci’s death and Scott’s resulting trial.

In 2007, The Modesto Bee conducted an interview with Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, where she discussed her thoughts on Scott, revealing that she agrees with the jury and believes he is guilty of the crime. Rocha also reflected on Scott’s own mother, Jackie, who has passed away.

“If it was my child, that would be extremely difficult to deal with,” she said. “But he’s not my child. He murdered my child. So as far as I’m concerned, he’s where he needs to be.”

In ABC‘s new documentary, Truth and Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson, Rochas gave another interview in which she detailed her emotional journey upon learning that Scott was a suspect in her daughter’s murder.

“I knew she was gone. I knew he had killed her. I knew she was dead. I’ll never know what happened. I knew that, but I needed to have her back. That was so important to me. I just needed to have her back and that was one of the things that was just absolutely frustrating because you know somebody knows where she is but he won’t tell you,” Rocha said of Scott.

“He denied it,” she added. “He denied everything. He told me he would never hurt Laci. And I specifically remember that, ‘I would never hurt her.’ I said, ‘Well you may not have hurt her, but you killed her.’”

Rochas also discussed the last time she saw her daughter.

“She said the baby was kicking, so I put my hand on her stomach, because I’d never felt him kick. But she leaned over to me, and she said, ‘Mom… Scott doesn’t like to do this,” Rocha said. “She said, ‘I’ve asked him about, you know — feel my stomach when the baby kicks, and he never wants to touch my stomach.’ That really, really bothered me, and that was the last time I saw her.’”

