See LA Wildfire Blaze Near Freeway in Distressing Photos

Not the typical morning commute… pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017



A massive wildfire flared up in Los Angeles County on the night of Dec. 5, and it made for a terrifying morning commute for many. Dramatic photos and videos of the blaze have been cropping up across social media, showing a torched landscape like one might see in a movie or a video game.

The blaze is being called the Skirball fire. It covers about 50 acres of land and at this point, it’s at zero-percent containment. Authorities say the fire started up near the Getty Center and the 405 freeway, where many of the images online today were taken. Reports say that drivers felt their car windows heating up as they passed the fire.

Driving to LAX just as they’re closing the 405 for this roaring hillside fire near the Getty exit. Car windows are hot. Stay safe, LA. pic.twitter.com/gclO6A6WB9 — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) December 6, 2017



The apocalyptic scene represents just one of the massive fires burning across southern California. More than 83,000 acres have been burned, and over four thousand fire fighters are currently working to quell the infernos.

Got off one exit before the 405 shutdown this morning. Gnarly fire, Praying for all the families being evacuated and all the people fighting these fires. #belairfire #gettyfire #abc7eyewitness #skirballfire A post shared by Daniel Gomez (@daniel_g__) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:47am PST