LA County Supervisor Catches Heat for Dining at Restaurant Hours After Voting to Ban Outdoor Dining

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl is catching some heat for dining at a restaurant, just hours after she voted to ban outdoor dining. According to CBSLA, Kuehl was seen eating outside at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica on Nov. 24. Earlier that day, shed voted against this, saying, "Outdoor dining is probably more dangerous in terms of contagion than any other kind of business."

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Kuehl issued a statement to CBSLA. "Supervisor Kuehl has eaten at IL Forno virtually every night for many years, and on the last night that it was permitted by county health orders, she dined there alfresco, taking appropriate precautions as recommended by the Department of Public Health," read a portion of the statement. "Since the restaurant patio ban went into effect, she is doing everything she can to continue to support the restaurant, ordering takeout nightly. She hopes other county residents will take similar steps to support their favorite restaurants while we get through this challenging period." Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about Kuehl's decision.