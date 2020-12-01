LA County Supervisor Catches Heat for Dining at Restaurant Hours After Voting to Ban Outdoor Dining
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl is catching some heat for dining at a restaurant, just hours after she voted to ban outdoor dining. According to CBSLA, Kuehl was seen eating outside at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica on Nov. 24. Earlier that day, shed voted against this, saying, "Outdoor dining is probably more dangerous in terms of contagion than any other kind of business."
In response to the report, a spokesperson for Kuehl issued a statement to CBSLA. "Supervisor Kuehl has eaten at IL Forno virtually every night for many years, and on the last night that it was permitted by county health orders, she dined there alfresco, taking appropriate precautions as recommended by the Department of Public Health," read a portion of the statement. "Since the restaurant patio ban went into effect, she is doing everything she can to continue to support the restaurant, ordering takeout nightly. She hopes other county residents will take similar steps to support their favorite restaurants while we get through this challenging period." Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about Kuehl's decision.
Because of course she did ...@SheilaKuehl should resign.
There have been **many** poor decisions by @LACountyBOS and @lapublichealth, but the outdoor dining ban is among their most egregious and terrible.— BlueDogLA (@BlueDogLA) December 1, 2020
prevnext
This shit is really getting old. Our CA political “leaders” have shown nothing but hypocrisy & utter contempt for their constituents time and time again. Time to recall them all or at least vote them out. They should resign but won’t because they have no skills to get a real job— Kelly Stephen 🇺🇸 (@kgstephen) December 1, 2020
How does this keep happening? How many more times until people realize these policies are safety theater from politicians and bureaucrats doctors desperate to look like they’re “doing something”?— Eric (@IAmTheActualET) December 1, 2020
prevnext
She is only getting paid $272,666 (with benefits). With these kinds of poverty wages, can you blame Her Majesty for claiming some extra privileges? Besides, she would be safe if all the peasants stayed home as ordered. 🙄— California Rifleman (@CaliforniaRifle) December 1, 2020
As a restaurant employee who has been affected by her vote this is infuriating. Please keep up the good work. There needs to be accountability from the voters on this!!!— Aaron Daniel (@adg7ten) December 1, 2020
prevnext
People that say this wasn't a problem blow my mind. She literally said it was dangerous to eat outside, voted to ban it and then did that very thing a few hours later. You can't rationalize the optics nor the stupidity of trying to support this.— stop bunting now (@SSCougFan) December 1, 2020
There's only two types of people in a pandemic. One who says he won't comply, and the other who says he will, but doesn't when no one's looking— Larry Griebenow (@larry_griebenow) December 1, 2020
prevnext
Idea: let everyone else continue dining in person but ban sheila from doing the same— Zack Irons (@zackmirons) December 1, 2020
Il Forno does have a great bolognese, but honestly I would have preferred Giorgio’s for my last supper of hypocrisy. cc: @BridgetPhetasy— Samantha Shahi (@samanthashahi) December 1, 2020
prevnext
Welcome to the club @SheilaKuehl! pic.twitter.com/iz5lPXsHee— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 1, 2020
@SheilaKuehl, immediately as whim strikes her: pic.twitter.com/G86iF4YDgg— 🏴☠️ Some Pirate 🌴🥥🍍☕️☕️ (@pirate_nc) December 1, 2020
prevnext
She's so lucky... Covid wasn't really dangerous until 24hrs AFTER she ate outside.— Pretendident Elect - WhiskeyOperator (@FutureExCali) December 1, 2020
Do as I say not as I do! pic.twitter.com/c0JixFizxU— LA County Scanner (@LACoScanner) December 1, 2020
prev
SEE ALSO: Sheila Kuehl pic.twitter.com/PkpQdFEfkN— DC (@whatzcooken) December 1, 2020