Oklahoma Megachurch Cancels Large Friendsgiving Event Amid Coronavirus Backlash

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, megachurch has canceled a large in-person "Friendsgiving" gathering after being criticized for attempting to bring a crowd of people together amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. The Victory Church had advertised the event as something its congregants should bring a friend or neighbor to, but changed the concept to a food package donation drive for those in need amid backlash, NBC News reported Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans this holiday season against large indoor gatherings amid the worst spike of coronavirus cases the country has seen, recommending people who do meet in person that they keep six feet of distance and wear face masks at all times. According to The New York Times data, Oklahoma had an average of 2,886 new cases per day last week — a 66% increase over the average from two weeks before.

"We did not have the Friendsgiving event today that we do every year. This year we changed it up and gave away boxed meals with turkeys, hams and dry goods for those in need to take home and prepare for their families," a spokesperson for the church told NBC News in a statement, saying the church had provided 13 million meals this year alone. The spokesperson continued that the church did hold services over the weekend at half-capacity, posting "signage for social distancing and mask" usage. They also said they executed "extra cleaning and disinfecting of our facilities, and hand sanitizing stations throughout." "As a church in our community, we are here to serve those who choose to walk in our doors, but we also offer our services online for those members or families that choose to watch from home," the rep added.

The church also sparked controversy last week for hosting a large indoor concert. In Tulsa, events with 500 people or more are required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the health department for approval two weeks before the gathering, but according to KJRH, the health department did not get a safety plan application from the church.

"I understand we’re all trying to do our part. We are, as a church, but we are a church. We’re not going to reject people and push people out because they take their mask off," Victory pastor, Paul Daugherty, told KJRH of the concert, which included many congregants not wearing a mask or observing distancing, according to photos posted online.