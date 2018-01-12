Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Is in Labor

Is Kylie Jenner really in labor?

According to Us Weekly, rumors started circulating on social media Friday, claiming the 20-year-old reality star was spotted at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles earlier that afternoon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is Kylie Jenner really in labour or fake news?” one user tweeted with pictures of the two screenshots that seemingly started the rumor that Jenner was seen at Cedars.

Is Kylie Jenner really in labour or fake news? pic.twitter.com/xcNFJJfhlK — ellisehilton (@ElliseHilton) January 12, 2018

The rumors started, according to Entertainment Tonight, after host Sophie Julia tweeted that Jenner was in labor.

“My sources say Kylie Jenner is in labor,” she wrote on Friday, then tweeting, “If this is accurate, I am [queen] of the world. If this is wrong, please forget that I tweeted it.”

Twitter users ran with it, especially after an old screenshot from rapper Travis Scott’s Snapchat surfaced with the caption “make it home to ya one way or another.”

Is Kylie Jenner in labor?? Travis Scott’s Snapchat 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/FpocKiHfcC — jpenny🥞 (@JennyPennyy) December 27, 2017

Other users said it could just be a false alarm, as Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted boarding flights out of LAX Friday.

Despite the rumors, it doesn’t look like Kylie Jenner’s in labor. Both Khloe and Kendall just caught flights out of town from LAX. https://t.co/x3UOhdlixJ — Christopher Rogers (@ChrisRogers86) January 12, 2018

Despite her popular following, Jenner has never publicly addressed her pregnancy.

Here’s how other Twitter users reacted to the rumors.

me waiting to know if kylie jenner is actually in labor right now pic.twitter.com/LMqvKzAffq — Sarah Coyne (@theSarahCoyne) January 12, 2018

Here’s a text message thread that supposedly came from someone in the hospital. Not sure if this is legit or not at this point. pic.twitter.com/aKDxRJB6Dw — Erin Robinson (@ErinRobinson) January 12, 2018

I’ve heard a rumor that Kylie Jenner is in labor and I’m shook. pic.twitter.com/vWV8VfVJ7C — s a d i e (@SadieBauck) January 12, 2018

I’ve done more research on Kylie Jenner and her pregnancy than I did for my 55 page research paper in college. — Sam (@sassyyysam) January 12, 2018