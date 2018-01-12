Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Is in Labor

Trending

Is Kylie Jenner really in labor?

According to Us Weekly, rumors started circulating on social media Friday, claiming the 20-year-old reality star was spotted at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles earlier that afternoon.

“Is Kylie Jenner really in labour or fake news?” one user tweeted with pictures of the two screenshots that seemingly started the rumor that Jenner was seen at Cedars.

The rumors started, according to Entertainment Tonight, after host Sophie Julia tweeted that Jenner was in labor.

“My sources say Kylie Jenner is in labor,” she wrote on Friday, then tweeting, “If this is accurate, I am [queen] of the world. If this is wrong, please forget that I tweeted it.”

Twitter users ran with it, especially after an old screenshot from rapper Travis Scott’s Snapchat surfaced with the caption “make it home to ya one way or another.”

Other users said it could just be a false alarm, as Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted boarding flights out of LAX Friday.

Despite her popular following, Jenner has never publicly addressed her pregnancy.

Here’s how other Twitter users reacted to the rumors.

