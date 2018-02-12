Transgender Woman Spends $75,000 to Look like Kylie Jenner

Transgender model Kyleigh Potts took the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge to the next level, spending $75,000 to look like the makeup entrepreneur.

The 23-year-old Potts has had over 40 procedures to look like Kylie, regularly getting new procedures every three months, reports the Daily Mail. She told the Mail she empathized with Jenner because she also felt like an “outcast” and an “ugly duckling.”

In addition to her lip surgery, the 23-year-old Denver resident also had procedures to turn her A-cup breasts into 34DDDs. She also had a chin implant and nose procedures. However, Potts still has her male genitalia, and does not want to be “put in a box.”

“I have spent the last four years perfecting my transition into the beautiful woman I always knew I was,” Potts, who grew up as Kyle Leigh, told the Mail. “Kylie Jenner has always been my ultimate goal and inspiration, I feel like I have always emulated her and like her I didn’t start out beautiful, I built myself beautiful.”

Potts said Kylie’s growth from an “ugly duckling” to one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world inspired her. So, she used dermal filters to “make everything better” and spent her two years getting lip procedures to make them “huge.”

“‘I resonated with that, I always thought I was unattractive, ugly and never enough through the trauma of being bullied that I found confidence through altering myself,” Potts said.

Potts discovered that her face structure is similar to Kylie’s, so she decided to go all the way to look like her. That included calling up Dolly Parton‘s plastic surgeon to get “the biggest breasts possible.”

“I went from no breasts at all, only developing small tissue from hormones, to 650cc implants that have given me 34DDD breasts,” she told the Daily Mail.

Potts said she and her friends refer to herself as “King Kyleigh,” which she had tattooed on her bicep. She began her fascination with plastic surgery at age eight and was bullied in school for being different. Today, she feels comfortable with herself, as she is physically transitions from male to female.

“Unlike most transgender women, I am proud of the fact that I have male genitalia, I never wish to change them. My doctors tailor my hormones so there is a high-enough testosterone level to allow me to still use my male genitalia during sex,” Potts told the Mail. “I have no plans to remove them, there are too many constraints on gender where people believe they have to choose male or female. I’m happy how I am and will not be put into a box, I feel comfortable having a penis and 34DDD breasts.”

This is just the start for Potts. She still plans on more procedures to change her face, and wants buttock augmentation. She is also looking to have voice feminization surgery.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kyleigh Potts