Kroger Shopper With COVID-19 Arrested for Breaking Quarantine for Third Time

✖

Many across the country are self-isolating amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Although, not everyone is complying with this safety measure. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, a woman in Kentucky who had tested positive for the coronavirus was recently arrested after breaking quarantine. To make the matter all the more serious, it was allegedly the third time that the woman has broken quarantine during this period, despite the fact that she has a reported positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Kendra Burnett violated a court order by going to a Kroger grocery store. The arrest citation stated that Burnett made contact with about five people in the Kroger store in Louisville on April 27. The location reportedly had 200 shoppers and workers in it at the time. The arrest citation did not describe whether she was wearing a mask or not. Police also wrote in the citation that Burnett reportedly “kicked out (a) rear taillight and interior handle, causing damage" while in custody. As a result of her allegedly breaking quarantine and entering the Kroger store, she was charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of contempt of court and second-degree criminal mischief. The publication noted that she was scheduled to be arraigned on April 28.

The news about this Kroger shopper comes amidst reports that the grocery store chain will no longer be providing its "hero bonus" to workers who are working on the frontlines during this health pandemic. The grocery store chain previously announced in late March that they would be granting workers a $2 per hour pay increase due to the pandemic. Rodney McMullen, the CEO of Kroger, even said at the time, "Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency." However, as of May 17, this bonus will no longer be implemented. In a statement regarding the matter, Kroger revealed that this bonus was indeed a "temporary" one.

“Our temporary 'hero bonus' is scheduled to end in mid-May. In the coming months, we know that our associates’ needs will continue to evolve and change as our country recovers," Kroger said in an email statement on Friday, according to Supermarket News. "Our commitment is that we will continue to listen and be responsive, empowering us to make decisions that advance the needs of our associates, customers, communities and business. We continuously evaluate employee compensation and benefits packages.”